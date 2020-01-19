Services
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-1518
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Fellowship Baptist Church
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
3:00 PM
Fellowship Baptist Church
Resources
Earl Alex Cushing

Earl Alex Cushing Obituary
Earl Alex Cushing

Tallahassee - Earl Alex Cushing, 84, of Tallahassee, entered Heaven on Friday, January 17, 2020.

He was born in Graceville, Florida on November 18, 1935, to the late Malcolm Alex and Etha Ida Rich Cushing. Also preceding him in death are his siblings James Malcolm Cushing, Dawnita Droney, Theodore Cushing and Robert Cushing.

After serving in the United States Army, he went to work for the Florida Highway Patrol as a State Trooper. From there he went to work for and retired from the Florida Department of State and retired as Bureau Chief. After his retirement, he enjoyed a second career as a small business owner of Cushing Specialty Company. He was a faithful member of Fellowship Baptist Church, and was a Deacon in the Baptist faith. He enjoyed playing golf, and was very active with the Kiwanis Club of Lake Jackson, serving as Lieutenant Governor of District 3. He was recognized as a George F. Hixson Fellow for his service.

He is survived by his wife of 62+ years, Mary Giddens Cushing; sons, Jeffrey Cushing (Diane) and Patrick Cushing (Cathy); grandchildren, Candace, Lauren (Jessie), Austin, Joshua (Kristina), Adam (Kendall) and Olivia; great-granddaughter, Saphira; and siblings, Winona Tadlock, Horace Cushing, Harrell Cushing, Ruth Garrett, Carolyn (Pat) Anderson and Naomi (John) Ferguson; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Visitation is from 2:00 until 3:00 PM, Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Fellowship Baptist Church, with the funeral beginning at 3:00 PM. Interment follows at Tallahassee Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contributions to either the Fellowship Baptist Church Building Fund or Big Bend Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, 2020
