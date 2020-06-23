Earl Garland Sr.
1954 - 2020
Earl Garland, Sr.

Tallahassee, FL - Earl Wayne Garland, Sr. passed away on June 17, 2020. A Memorial Celebration will be held at a later date. He was born on October 2, 1954 to the late Mildred Pearl Garland Reveire and Eugene Garland. Earl was educated in Leon County, graduating from Rickards High School. He then attended Florida State University where he studied music until he decided in October 1976 to join the United States Air Force. He served his country until his retirement in October 1996. Earl always took the time to support his children and the community with their athletic ventures, including track, football, basketball, softball and baseball, where he was better known as "COACH". In his leisure time, he love to play golf, root for the Oakland Raiders and collect shot glasses. On December 30, 1976, he married Phyllis Perry and to this union, four children were born. Cherishing precious memories are his beloved wife, Phyllis Garland of Aurora, CO; sister, Violet Crawford; brother, Mark Crawford, both of Tallahassee, FL; five grandchildren, Dayon, Josiah and Alianna Garland, Lorenzo Wright and Imani Hickman; and numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
