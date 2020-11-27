Earlette Fay Head
Tallahassee - Earlette Fay Head passed away peacefully November 23rd, 2020. She was born in Cleveland Ohio on February 26, 1946.
She is survived by her sister Wendy Lynch of Fairview Park Ohio.
She was loved by many friends in Tallahassee and lived there for 46 years.
She loved collecting rare books, wildlife and her orchids and camellias, which she tended with love right up to the end of her life.
She will be greatly missed by her many friends who loved her and enjoyed her kind and caring nature, her wonderful sense of humor and excellent company.
There will be a memorial service for her sometime soon, and friends nearest to her will be notified.
Donations may be made to the Refuge House or the Animal Protective League. Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com
) is assisting the family with their arrangements.