Services
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy
Quincy, FL 32353
(850) 627-3700
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy
Quincy, FL 32353
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Tanner Chapel AME Church
Quincy, FL
View Map
Earline Smith Davis Obituary
Quincy - Earline Davis, 72, of Quincy, died on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in Tallahassee. Services will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 21 at Tanner Chapel AME Church in Quincy, with burial at St James Cemetery in Sycamore. Visitation for friends will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday, September 20 at Bradwell Mortuary. She is survived by sons, Willie J. Davis, Jr. (Veronica), Tommy L. Davis, Sr. (Debra), Tyrone Davis (Tammy), Avery Davis and Eric Davis, Sr.; daughters, Betty A. Davis, Rhonda Reed, and Tracye Davis; brother, Dr. Marvin Smith (Mary); sisters, Willie J. Vickers and Betty J. Wright; sisters-in law, Mary B. Smith and Donna Smith; 21 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Bradwell Mortuary of Quincy is in charge of the services (850-627-3700).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 19, 2019
