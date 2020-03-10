Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
More Obituaries for Easter Riley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Easter E. Riley


1940 - 2020
Easter E. Riley Obituary
Easter E. Riley

Tallahassee - Easter E. Riley, 79, died Monday, March 9, 2020.

Funeral service will be 1 P.M. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at St. Phillip A.M.E. Church, 8 Phillips Road Monticello, Fl. with burial at church cemetery.

Survivors include two sons, Richard Perkins and Gregory Green; one sister, Mae Eva Johnson; one grandchild; two great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 10 to Mar. 19, 2020
