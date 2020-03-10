|
|
Easter E. Riley
Tallahassee - Easter E. Riley, 79, died Monday, March 9, 2020.
Funeral service will be 1 P.M. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at St. Phillip A.M.E. Church, 8 Phillips Road Monticello, Fl. with burial at church cemetery.
Survivors include two sons, Richard Perkins and Gregory Green; one sister, Mae Eva Johnson; one grandchild; two great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 10 to Mar. 19, 2020