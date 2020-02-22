Services
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
5:00 PM
Epiphany Lutheran Church
8300 Deer Lake South
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Send Flowers

Eda Louise Farmer McCraw


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eda Louise Farmer McCraw Obituary
Eda Louise Farmer McCraw

Tallahassee - Eda Louise Farmer McCraw 97 of Tallahassee, Florida b. July 24, 1922 d. December 16th, 2019.

Survived by children, Larry McCraw and Keith McCraw, Lynn McCraw Peters(Jeff); grandchildren; Alexandra Peters Amick (Christopher) and Sean Peters; sister June Olson and many nieces and nephews.

A life well lived and full of joy!

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 8300 Deer Lake South 32312 Tallahassee FL on Friday, Feb. 28th at 5:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a in her memory.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -