Eda Louise Farmer McCraw
Tallahassee - Eda Louise Farmer McCraw 97 of Tallahassee, Florida b. July 24, 1922 d. December 16th, 2019.
Survived by children, Larry McCraw and Keith McCraw, Lynn McCraw Peters(Jeff); grandchildren; Alexandra Peters Amick (Christopher) and Sean Peters; sister June Olson and many nieces and nephews.
A life well lived and full of joy!
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 8300 Deer Lake South 32312 Tallahassee FL on Friday, Feb. 28th at 5:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a in her memory.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020