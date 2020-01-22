Services
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-4849
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
St. John AME Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Eddie Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eddie Barnes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eddie Barnes Obituary
Eddie Barnes

Quincy - Mr. Eddie Barnes, 85 years of age, of Quincy, FL departed this life on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Quincy, FL. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: his wife, Pearly Barnes, Quincy, FL, two daughters, Gwen Smith(Wesley), Tallahassee, FL, Susan Jones(Marvin), Orlando, FL, one son, Alphonso Barnes(Lorraine), Quincy, FL, four sisters, Lillie Mae Pennick, Fannie Barnes, Ellease Lockwood, Arie Sailor(Edward), all of Quincy, FL, four brothers, Arthur Barnes, Jr(Josephine), Roy Barnes(Linda), Jerry Barnes(Marilyn), all of Quincy, FL, Amos Barnes, Orlando, FL and 7 grands; 10 great-grand; 1 great-great grand. Visitation will be from 2pm-6pm, Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 2:00pm, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. John AME Church with burial at Church's Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Williams funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Barnes family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eddie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -