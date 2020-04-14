Services
Eddie L. Gallon Sr.

Eddie L. Gallon Sr. Obituary
Eddie L. Gallon, Sr.

Tallahassee, FL - Eddie L. Gallon, Sr., 91, of Tallahassee passed on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at New Bethel Cemetery, Monticello. Viewing is 1-2:30 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950) and 4-6 p.m. at Brown Philadelphia AME Church, 2289 Dills Road, Monticello, FL. A Jefferson County native, Mr. Gallon was the owner of Gallon & Sons Mechanical, having served the commercial and residential HVAC needs of the Big Bend for over 42 years. Mr. Gallon was very meticulous about his work and demanded excellence from all of his employees. He was a lifelong member of Brown-Philadelphia where he served as a Steward. Treasuring his love and legacy are his wife, Etta Mae Hall Gallon; daughters: Lorene (Laurie) Webster, Delores (Charles) Gray and Lajuan (Kendrick) Williams; sons: Eddie Jr. (Judy), Leroy and Rodney Gallon and Mathis (Delores) Groover; grandchildren raised as his own: Gail Webster, Reshena Groover and Donte Jackson; 25 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; sisters: Elizabeth McGhee, Dorothy Lyons and Emma Collins; brothers: Dennis, James, Archie (Wynell) and Washington (Bessie) Gallon; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020
