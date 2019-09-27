|
Eddie Lane, Jr.
Detroit - Eddie Lane, Jr., 67, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019.
The funeral service will be 11am Saturday, September 28, 2019 at New Beginnings Community Church, 11433 Beaconsfield St., Detroit, MI with burial at Gethsemane Cemetery. Butler Funeral Home, 12140 Morang Ave, Detroit, MI 48224 is in charge of the services. Viewing is 2-8pm on Friday and family hour 6-7pm.
Born April 20, 1952 in Tallahassee, FL, the son of the late Eddie and Sadie Lane, Eddie attended the public schools in Leon County and graduated in 1970 from FAMU High School. He was converted at an early age and united with St. John M. B. Church.
Having spent all of his adult life in Detroit, Eddie retired from Daimler Chrysler and enjoyed being a member of the Black Dragon motorcycle club.
Survivors include his sister, Aisha Akil-Clem (James) Jacksonville, FL; brother, Rev. Ernest J. Lane (Gwendolyn) Tallahassee, FL; eight children; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Macedonia M. B. Church, 2111 Oak Ridge Road West, Tallahassee, FL 32301, on Monday, September 30, 2019; 6-7pm.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 27, 2019