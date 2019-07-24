Services
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bradwell Mortuary
Quincy, FL

Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
New Bethel Primitive Baptist Church
Eddie Lewis Gadson

Eddie Lewis Gadson Obituary
Havana - Eddie Lewis Gadson, 73, of Havana, died on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Tallahassee. He was a member of New Bethel Primitive Baptist Church where his service will be 11 AM Friday, July 27, 2019, with burial in the Midway Community Cemetery. Viewing will be from 4 PM to 7 PM, Thursday, July 25, at Bradwell Mortuary in Quincy, He is survived by his children, Michael Gadson and Chris Gadson, both of Albany, GA, Faye Gadson of Tallahassee, Pam Cauley and Lamonica Gadson, both of Havana.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 24, 2019
