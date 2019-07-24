|
Havana - Eddie Lewis Gadson, 73, of Havana, died on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Tallahassee. He was a member of New Bethel Primitive Baptist Church where his service will be 11 AM Friday, July 27, 2019, with burial in the Midway Community Cemetery. Viewing will be from 4 PM to 7 PM, Thursday, July 25, at Bradwell Mortuary in Quincy, He is survived by his children, Michael Gadson and Chris Gadson, both of Albany, GA, Faye Gadson of Tallahassee, Pam Cauley and Lamonica Gadson, both of Havana.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 24, 2019