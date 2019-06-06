Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Eddie Stevens Obituary
Eddie Stevens

Tallahassee, FL - Eddie Stevens, 61, of Tallahassee passed on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE CHAPEL. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Tillman's. Mr. Stevens was a 1975 Rickards graduate and an attendee of Florida A&M University. Survivors include his siblings: Henry, Benjamin Jr., Ernest, Ray and Archie Lee Stevens, Chester Miller, Bennie Mae and Malinda Williams; a surrogate sister, Flora (Leroy) Johnson; and several other loving relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 6, 2019
