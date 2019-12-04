|
Eddie W. Davis, Jr.
Tallahassee, FL - Eddie Walter Davis, Jr., 66, of Tallahassee passed on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Prayer Temple Church of Christ, 1936 Saxon Street, Tallahassee, with burial in Southside Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. An accomplished cook, Eddie had cooked at several local restaurants, most recently at the Holiday Inn, North Monroe. He was a deacon at Prayer Temple. Survivors include his mother, Florence Catherine Roberts Davis; son, Samuel Belim; brother, Vernon "Jap" Davis; sister, Regina Davis; six godchildren; brothers-in-law; Remell (Marina) Williams, Horace "Chuck" Belim and John Sellers; sisters-in-law, Mary (Robert) Alexander, Edith Morgan and Earline "Tricia" Belim; his good friends, Elder Lionel and Missionary Barbara Leonard and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019