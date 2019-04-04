|
Eddie Williams Sr.
Greensboro - Eddie Williams Sr., 70 of Greensboro, died on Tuesday, March 26 in Tallahassee. Service will be 11 AM Saturday, April 6 at Tabernacle COCWIH in Gretna with interment in the St. Mary Baptist Church Cemetery in Baconton, GA. Viewing will be from 3 PM to 7 PM, Friday April 5, at Bradwell Mortuary. He is survived by his wife, Clara Williams of Greensboro; sons, Eddie Williams Jr. of Greensboro and Derrick Williams Sr. of Brandywine, MD; daughters, Evelyn W. Hester of Tallahassee, Emma Carr of Tallahassee and Clarice Williams of Panama City Beach; sisters, Shirley Williams of St. Petersburg and Deborah Williams of Greensboro. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 4, 2019