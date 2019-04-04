Services
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy P.O. Box 2007
Quincy, FL 32353
(850) 627-3700
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy P.O. Box 2007
Quincy, FL 32353
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Tabernacle COCWIH
Gretna, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eddie Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eddie Williams Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eddie Williams Sr. Obituary
Eddie Williams Sr.

Greensboro - Eddie Williams Sr., 70 of Greensboro, died on Tuesday, March 26 in Tallahassee. Service will be 11 AM Saturday, April 6 at Tabernacle COCWIH in Gretna with interment in the St. Mary Baptist Church Cemetery in Baconton, GA. Viewing will be from 3 PM to 7 PM, Friday April 5, at Bradwell Mortuary. He is survived by his wife, Clara Williams of Greensboro; sons, Eddie Williams Jr. of Greensboro and Derrick Williams Sr. of Brandywine, MD; daughters, Evelyn W. Hester of Tallahassee, Emma Carr of Tallahassee and Clarice Williams of Panama City Beach; sisters, Shirley Williams of St. Petersburg and Deborah Williams of Greensboro. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now