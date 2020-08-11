Eddie Williams IIIMidway, FL - Eddie Lee Williams III, 34, of Midway, FL passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Services are 12 noon Friday at the Old West Enrichment Center, with burial in Oakfield Cemetery, Monticello. Viewing is Thursday 4-6 p.m. at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Eddie graduated in 2004 from Thomas County Central High School. He attended TCC in general studies and completed certification as an armed security guard. Most recently he had worked for Barkley Security. He worshiped at South Capital Church of God, where he was baptized. He was an avid sports fan. Survivors include his parents, Diane (Louis) Harris and Eddie L. Williams, Jr.; sister, Elpagnier Kristen Williams; and numerous other loving relatives and devoted friends.