1/1
Eddie Williams Iii
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eddie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eddie Williams III

Midway, FL - Eddie Lee Williams III, 34, of Midway, FL passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Services are 12 noon Friday at the Old West Enrichment Center, with burial in Oakfield Cemetery, Monticello. Viewing is Thursday 4-6 p.m. at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Eddie graduated in 2004 from Thomas County Central High School. He attended TCC in general studies and completed certification as an armed security guard. Most recently he had worked for Barkley Security. He worshiped at South Capital Church of God, where he was baptized. He was an avid sports fan. Survivors include his parents, Diane (Louis) Harris and Eddie L. Williams, Jr.; sister, Elpagnier Kristen Williams; and numerous other loving relatives and devoted friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tillman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved