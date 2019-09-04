|
Eden Nicole Apgar
Tallahassee, FL - Eden Nicole Apgar, 21, of Tallahassee, FL went Home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. A Celebration of Eden's Life will be 4:00 p.m. Sunday, September 8, at Faith Lutheran Church, 2901 Kerry Forest Parkway, Tallahassee, FL 32309. A reception will follow in the Church Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eden's memory to the Leon County Humane Society, 413 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee, FL 32312, https://www.leoncountyhumane.org/donate-website. Eden was born prematurely with cerebral palsy. Her prognosis at birth was that she would not survive past the age of one. However, by the grace of God, Eden consistently defied all medical predictions presented over the past 20 years. Eden attended Chaires Elementary and RAA Middle School (where she received the Principal's Award all three years). She would go on to graduate from Lincoln High School after having earned Honor Roll status all four years. Eden loved the Lord and had a special appreciation for all animals and she especially loved music. She wanted the world to be a better place for everybody. She brightened the lives of everyone she encountered. Her love and memory will be cherished forever by her parents, James H. "Jim" and Laurie Apgar; maternal grandmother, Patricia Miller and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and a wonderful team of nurses who cared for her daily. She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Charles F. and Mary E. Apgar; and her maternal grandfather, William H. Miller. We are convinced that the Lord needed a Special Angel...…..so, He called our beloved Eden.
