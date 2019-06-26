|
Edgar Jackson Stansel
Wimauma - Edgar Jackson Stansel, 77, of Wimauma, Florida, passed away June 23, 2019 @ 7:13pm.
He was born in Valdosta, Georgia on April 6, 1942, to Richard Jackson Stansel and Thelma Pruette Stansel .
Edgar Jackson Stansel graduated from Leon High School. He was married to Catherine Ann Reeves Stansel on March 12, 1966, in Tallahassee, Florida.
His first career was in the Banking industry with Barnett Bank, Peoples Bank and SunTrust Bank. Later he had a 2nd career in Insurance as the Owner of Jack Stansel Insurance, Inc.
He had a passion for Golf, Poker, Football, Basketball, and Baseball. His favorite teams were the Florida State Seminoles and the Atlanta Braves.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
He was survived by wife, Catherine Ann Reeves Stansel; oldest daughter, Lisa Ann Watson; youngest daughter, Kimberley Ann Cammarata along with her husband, Domenick Cammarata; grandchildren, Elizabeth Ashley Cammarata and Domenico Cammarata, Jr.; sister, Susan Elizabeth Stansel; and nephews, Randall John Moye, Jr. and Brian Christopher Moye.
Public visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home on Timberlane Road. Funeral Service arrangements will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home on Timberlane Road with interment to follow.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 26, 2019