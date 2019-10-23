Services
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-4849
Edgar Smith Obituary
Quincy - Mr. Edgar Smith, 85 years of age Quincy, FL, departed this life on Monday, October 21, 2019 in Quincy, FL. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: a wife, Annie Pearl Smith, Quincy, FL, three sons, Reginald Smith (April), Tallahassee, FL, Edrick Smith (Carolyn), Quincy, FL, Dewayne McPhaul, Tallahassee, FL, two daughters, Sylvia Manuel (Willie), Midway, FL, LaShae Hatcher, Quincy, FL, two brothers, Dorsey Smith (Thomasine), Atlanta, GA, Larry Smith (Sherrie) Columbus, GA, three sisters, Lillie Mae Jackson, Louella Smith, both of Quincy, FL, Louise Smith, Tallahassee, FL, 8 grands; 7 great-grands. Visitations will be from 1 pm - 6 pm, Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 11:00 am, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. Matthews P.B. Church, Quincy, FL with burial at St. Hebron A.M.E. Church Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the services for the Smith family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
