Edith M. Rachlis


1937 - 2020
Tallahassee - Edith M. Rachlis, 83, of Tallahassee, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She was born in Plattsburgh, NY on June 13, 1937 and had resided in Tallahassee for 27 years.

She is survived by her daughters, Rhonda (Tyler) Baldock and Julie (Glynn) Watts; grandchildren, Will Baldock, Courtney (Chad) Baldock Jordan, Ashby (Joey) Baldock Sasser, Annalee Watts, Amilynn Watts, Jonathan (Jamie) Watts, Chris (Corie) Watts and Justin (Barbara) Watts and 12 great-grandchildren. Additionally, she is survived by her siblings, Ethel (Richard) Barkley, Charles (Barbara) Normandin, James (Lisa) Normandin, Bernadette Alexander, Barbara Normand, Phillip (Marga) Normandin, Claude (Cindy) Normandin and Wendy Provost as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Col. Warren Rachlis; parents, James and Isola Normandin and sisters, Theresa Trombley and Alice Senecal.

Edith's cremated remains will be inurned at Arlington National Cemetery with her husband. A private family service will be held at a later date.

Rocky Bevis of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 6 to Mar. 10, 2020
