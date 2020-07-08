Edith Porcher Washington



Quincy - Edith Porcher Washington, age 91, of Quincy, Florida, transitioned from this life, while at home, on July 3, 2020. She was born on January 26, 1929 to Cephus Salters Porcher and Alice Geneva Gainous.



She was a member of Second Elizabeth MB Church, Quincy, FL.



Graveside services will be Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:00 am at Hillcrest Cemetery in Quincy. Viewing will be Friday, July 10, 2010 at Bradwell Mortuary from 3:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m.



She is survived by son, James (Naomi) Washington and daughter, Vickie Young; brothers, Anthony (Maggie) Porcher, Miami, FL. and James Romeo (Jetta) Porcher, San Antonio, TX; grandchildren, Neibra (Sean) Williams, Rawn (Tina) Washington, Tony Washington, Duane Washington, Ebony Batie, Joseph Young, Jason Young, Omega Young, David Young, Kimberly McClain, Carlon Jermaine Jeffery, Porche Jeffery and Jerome Cameron Goggins. She was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Washington, daughter, Gwendolyn Joyce Randall, and grandson, James Wesley Washingon.









