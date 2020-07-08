1/1
Edith Porcher Washington
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith Porcher Washington

Quincy - Edith Porcher Washington, age 91, of Quincy, Florida, transitioned from this life, while at home, on July 3, 2020. She was born on January 26, 1929 to Cephus Salters Porcher and Alice Geneva Gainous.

She was a member of Second Elizabeth MB Church, Quincy, FL.

Graveside services will be Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:00 am at Hillcrest Cemetery in Quincy. Viewing will be Friday, July 10, 2010 at Bradwell Mortuary from 3:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m.

She is survived by son, James (Naomi) Washington and daughter, Vickie Young; brothers, Anthony (Maggie) Porcher, Miami, FL. and James Romeo (Jetta) Porcher, San Antonio, TX; grandchildren, Neibra (Sean) Williams, Rawn (Tina) Washington, Tony Washington, Duane Washington, Ebony Batie, Joseph Young, Jason Young, Omega Young, David Young, Kimberly McClain, Carlon Jermaine Jeffery, Porche Jeffery and Jerome Cameron Goggins. She was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Washington, daughter, Gwendolyn Joyce Randall, and grandson, James Wesley Washingon.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Viewing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Hillcrest Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy
Quincy, FL 32353
(850) 627-3700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved