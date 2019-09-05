|
Edith W. Green
Monticello, FL - Mrs. Edith Wright Green, 94, passed on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at her church, Bethel AME, Monticello, with burial in Oakfield Cemetery. Viewing is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Memorial M.B. Church. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is serving the family. A longtime Monticello resident, she worked for years at the Monticello Crate Mill. After it closed, she cooked at several local eateries. Treasuring her love are her daughters: Edith Ford, Joan Barnes and Shirley (Leif) Arvidson; sons: John (Lillie) Grayer and James Green; 17 grand and several great-grandchildren; sisters: Lou Davis, Carrie Underwood, Margaret Williams and Rosa Lee Wright; and a host of other relatives and friends. Her son, George Grayer preceded her in death.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019