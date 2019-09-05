Services
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel AME
Monticello, FL
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial M.B. Church
Monticello, FL - Mrs. Edith Wright Green, 94, passed on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at her church, Bethel AME, Monticello, with burial in Oakfield Cemetery. Viewing is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Memorial M.B. Church. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is serving the family. A longtime Monticello resident, she worked for years at the Monticello Crate Mill. After it closed, she cooked at several local eateries. Treasuring her love are her daughters: Edith Ford, Joan Barnes and Shirley (Leif) Arvidson; sons: John (Lillie) Grayer and James Green; 17 grand and several great-grandchildren; sisters: Lou Davis, Carrie Underwood, Margaret Williams and Rosa Lee Wright; and a host of other relatives and friends. Her son, George Grayer preceded her in death.
