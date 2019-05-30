|
Edmond McMillon
Tallahassee - Edmond McMillon Jr., 63 of Tallahassee, died on Saturday, May 25, 2019 in Tallahassee. Service will be 11 AM Saturday, June 1, at Pine Bloom M.B. Church in Greensboro with burial in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Viewing will be from 6 PM to 7 PM on Friday, May 31, at Bradwell Mortuary in Quincy. He is survived by his children, Carlos McMillon, Ricardo McMillon, Theron McMillon and Erika McMillon; mother, Louise Berkins; father, Walter Edmond McMillon; siblings, Linda McMillon, Cordell McMillon, Vernessa McMillon, Tiffani McMillon, Marquita McMillon, Tracy McMillon and five grandchildren.
