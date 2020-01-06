|
Edna Hood Fendley
Monticello - Edna Hood Fendley, passed away January 3rd, 2020 at the age of 89 years. She was born June 2, 1930 as the second of four children to John William and Ella Lorine (McLean) Hood in Miami, Florida. She was married on May 19, 1952 to Arthur Harris Fendley until his passing in November 2010. Their marriage produced two children, Dan Arthur Fendley (Janice) of Hoover, Alabama and Janice Elaine Nerland (David) of Tallahassee, Florida. Her children, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren survive her. She is also remembered by two brothers, John William Hood of Davie, Florida and Lawrence E. Hood (Janice) of High Springs, Florida. Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and her older sister Mary Hood Batic. (She was blessed with many Janices.)
Edna grew up in Miami during the depression. Soon after graduating from high school, she went to work at the post office to contribute to the family finances. It was there that she met her husband. When Art retired from the post office in 1980, they moved to Monticello where she and Art were active members of the Monticello Church of Christ. She retired in 1991 from the Florida Department of Transportation.
At a young age, Edna became a Christian and her faith directed her life. She was a seamstress, a quilter, a gardener and an award-winning flower arranger. She had many talents and seemed to use every one that God had given her. She was more industrious and energetic than most of us.
The funeral service and celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Monticello, Florida at the Beggs Funeral Home at 485 E Dogwood Street with Carlton Bassett officiating. Interment will follow in Oakfield Cemetery. Visitation with the family begins at 10:00 am before the service.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020