Edna Jonhson
1928 - 2020
Edna Jonhson

Tallahassee - Edna M. Johnson (Tallahassee), beloved mother of 13, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Robert Lee Johnson, and 4 children - Robert Louis, Wilfred Christopher, Ruby Lee, and Lois. She is survived by Luevernia Morgan, Mary Bowser, Ernestine Abdul, Jerome Johnson, Mildred Johnson, Margerite Johnson, Jefferson Johnson, Benjamin Johnson, & Amanda Dallas.

A viewing will take place on Friday, June 19th from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Tillman's Funeral Home (4006 Crawfordville Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32305). The funeral service will be held at the Old West Florida Enrichment Center (2344 Lake Bradford Road, Tallahassee, FL 32310) on Saturday, June 20th at 3 p.m. Burial will take place at South Side Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to TR Dallas Funeral & Cremation Services of Clearwater, FL.




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
