Edna Mae Nelson
Live Oak, FL - Edna Mae Nelson, 90, of Live Oak, FL passed on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Springfield Cemetery (Casa Bianca Road), Monticello. Viewing-visitation is Friday 4-6 p.m. at Casa Bianca M.B. Church. A Monticello native, Ms. Nelson had lived in Live Oak for the past 15 years. She was a housekeeper who enjoyed fishing. She was a longtime member of Casa Bianca. Survivors include her daughters: Darlene Norton, Teresa (William) Virgil and Aletha "Lisa" Tyson; son Ansel Norton, Jr.; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
