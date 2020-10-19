1/1
Edna Sizemore Dimitroff
1956 - 2020
Edna Sizemore Dimitroff

Tallahassee - Edna Sizemore Dimitroff, 64, of Tallahassee, Florida, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

Born in Hillsville, Virginia, on August 30, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Walker Harding Sizemore and Belva Bryant Sizemore. Also preceding her in death is her son, J.R. Trawick; and a brother, Robert Sizemore.

She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Franklin Michael Dimitroff; children, Stacey Dean (husband, Rusty), Tracey Kimmons and Samantha Walters (husband, Chris); grandchildren, Coral Ember Stevens, Taylor Smith (husband, Jay), Dawson Musgrove, Tyler Dean and Kayden Kimmons; great-grandchildren, Marley Walker, Izaiah Walker, Logan Lamm and Cameron Lamm; brothers, Roger Sizemore (wife, Louise) and Wayne Sizemore (wife, Joan); as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, daughter-in-law and friend to all who knew her. She lived a very simple but complete life and truly adored her family.

She was a 40+ year employee at the Florida Department of Revenue, Information Processing Section. A very special heartfelt thanks to Kat, Kim and Shanna, who were always very near and dear to Edna's heart, as well as all of the staff and employees she had the privilege of working with.

A service to celebrate her life is 10:00 AM, Friday, October 23, 2020, at Ivan Assembly of God . 2020 Ivan Church Road, Crawfordville, Florida 32327. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ivan Assembly of God or to a charity of your choosing. The online guestbook can be found at www.abbeyfh.com.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Service
10:00 AM
Ivan Assembly of God
