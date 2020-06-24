Edsel Lamar Byrd
Edsel Lamar Byrd

Died unexpectedly on 06/17/20 at home

Born 03/24/52 in Quincy fl.

Son of Edsel A Byrd and Lily Moree

He attended Leon County high school following school he served in US Marine Corps

He proceeded in death by both parents and brother David Byrd

Survivors include sons Edsel Jr. and Nicholas Byrd daughters Casey Harrell and husband Allan, Tiffaney Ryan Nobles and many grandchildren




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
