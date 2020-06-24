Or Copy this URL to Share

Edsel Lamar Byrd



Died unexpectedly on 06/17/20 at home



Born 03/24/52 in Quincy fl.



Son of Edsel A Byrd and Lily Moree



He attended Leon County high school following school he served in US Marine Corps



He proceeded in death by both parents and brother David Byrd



Survivors include sons Edsel Jr. and Nicholas Byrd daughters Casey Harrell and husband Allan, Tiffaney Ryan Nobles and many grandchildren









