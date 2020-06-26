Edsel Lamar Byrd
Died unexpectedly on 06/17/20 at home
Born 03/24/52 in Quincy fl.
Son of Edsel A Byrd and Lily Moree
He attended Leon County high school following school he served in US Marine Corps
He proceeded in death by both parents and brother David Byrd
Survivors include sons Edsel Jr. and Nicholas Byrd daughters Casey Harrell and husband Allan, Tiffaney Ryan Nobles and many grandchildren

Siblings include Belinda Duggar, Susan Reid, Lisa Welch, Donald Byrd, Al Byrd, Joe Byrd, and Robert Byrd

Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 25, 2020
Eddie was my oldest brother, he and i shared a special bond he lived with me several times during his life. We shared many laughs together my heart is heavy with grief as i was not with him in the end however i know that he is looking down on me and smiling at his Lisa Loo i love you big brother today and always
Lisa Martin-Welch
Sister
