Died unexpectedly on 06/17/20 at home
Born 03/24/52 in Quincy fl.
Son of Edsel A Byrd and Lily Moree
He attended Leon County high school following school he served in US Marine Corps
He proceeded in death by both parents and brother David Byrd
Survivors include sons Edsel Jr. and Nicholas Byrd daughters Casey Harrell and husband Allan, Tiffaney Ryan Nobles and many grandchildren
Siblings include Belinda Duggar, Susan Reid, Lisa Welch, Donald Byrd, Al Byrd, Joe Byrd, and Robert Byrd
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Jun. 26, 2020.