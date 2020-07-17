1/1
Edward B. Allen
1942 - 2020
Edward B. Allen of Quincy, Florida died July 3, 2020 at the age of 78. Ed was born January 10, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio to Wade Allen and Gladys Ladigo Allen. Ed was the youngest of three boys.

The family moved to Cosby, TN, where Ed was a star high school basketball player. Growing up, the family managed horse tours in Gatlinburg, TN. Ed served in the United States Air Force for three years, and his military tenure set the stage for a lifelong career as a Food Broker in the grocery business. After retirement in 1996, Ed moved to Lake Talquin to pursue his love of fishing.

Ed is survived by his second wife of 33 years, Shirley Allen, his daughters, Terri Sadler (Larry) of Tallahassee, Amy Allen Poindexter (Ron) of Quincy, two granddaughters, Jennifer Boswell of Tallahassee, Amanda Sciascia (Josh) of Crawfordville, two grandsons, David Heflin, Jr. of Quincy and Allen Heflin (Whitney) of Melbourne. Ed is also survived by two great granddaughters, Reagan Boswell and Emma Heflin, one great grandson, Harrison Boswell, his older brother Creed Allen (Jane) of Dandridge, TN as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, older brother Robert Allen and his first wife Mary Allen (the mother of his daughters).

Memorial contributions can be made to The American Cancer Society or Big Bend Hospice of Tallahassee.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
