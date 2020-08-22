Edward Cantey Higdon, Sr



Quincy - Edward Cantey Higdon, Sr., 81, of Quincy, Florida, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020. Cantey was born on July 10, 1939, in Quincy, to John B. Higdon, Sr. and Florence Cantey Higdon McRae. He was a graduate of Quincy High School in 1957. Following graduation, he attended The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina. He graduated as the class president in 1961.



Cantey married the love of his life, Marilynn Shanks Higdon, on October 7, 1961 (who preceded him in 2016). He enjoyed golfing and supporting of the Florida State Seminoles.



He is survived by his children Laura Bostick (Drew), Debbie Whiddon, and Cantey Higdon, Jr.; his brothers, John Higdon (Emily) and Victor Higdon; his sister-in-law, Virginia Shanks; and his grandchildren, Taylor Whiddon, Logan Whiddon, and Caroline Higdon. He was preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law, James C. Whiddon.



The family would like to extend a very special thank you to his caregivers Dorothy Smoak and Dorothy West, as well as all of the caregivers of the Big Bend Hospice.



A private service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Quincy. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308 or Centenary United Methodist Church, 206 N. Madison St., Quincy, FL 32351.



Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL., 850-627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.









