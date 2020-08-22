1/
Edward Cantey Higdon Sr.
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Cantey Higdon, Sr

Quincy - Edward Cantey Higdon, Sr., 81, of Quincy, Florida, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020. Cantey was born on July 10, 1939, in Quincy, to John B. Higdon, Sr. and Florence Cantey Higdon McRae. He was a graduate of Quincy High School in 1957. Following graduation, he attended The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina. He graduated as the class president in 1961.

Cantey married the love of his life, Marilynn Shanks Higdon, on October 7, 1961 (who preceded him in 2016). He enjoyed golfing and supporting of the Florida State Seminoles.

He is survived by his children Laura Bostick (Drew), Debbie Whiddon, and Cantey Higdon, Jr.; his brothers, John Higdon (Emily) and Victor Higdon; his sister-in-law, Virginia Shanks; and his grandchildren, Taylor Whiddon, Logan Whiddon, and Caroline Higdon. He was preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law, James C. Whiddon.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to his caregivers Dorothy Smoak and Dorothy West, as well as all of the caregivers of the Big Bend Hospice.

A private service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Quincy. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308 or Centenary United Methodist Church, 206 N. Madison St., Quincy, FL 32351.

Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL., 850-627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charles McClellan Funeral Home
15 S. Jackson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
850-627-7677
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Charles McClellan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. A dear friend since we met at The Citadel many years ago. Many good times we had and those memories will last forever. Cleo and I will miss you.
Joe & Cleo Grossi
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved