Beggs Funeral Home - Apalachee Chapel
3322 Apalachee Parkway
Tallahassee, FL 32311
(850) 942-2929
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Beggs Funeral Home - Apalachee Chapel
3322 Apalachee Parkway
Tallahassee, FL 32311
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Beggs Funeral Home - Apalachee Chapel
3322 Apalachee Parkway
Tallahassee, FL 32311
Edward Cooper Donley Sr.


1930 - 2020
Edward Cooper Donley Sr. Obituary
Edward Cooper Donley, Sr.

Tallahassee - Edward Cooper Donley, Sr., 89 of Tallahassee, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

Edward Cooper Donley, Sr. was born May 18, 1930 to Harvey J. and Ocie Donley in Donaldsonville, GA.

He was employed with the Tallahassee Police Department for 29 years from 1953 until his retirement in 1982 as a police officer.

His wife, Margaret Bartley Donley, whom he had been married to for 60 years, and his daughter, Valerie Diane Arnold, both preceded him in death.

Edward is survived by his children, Edward Cooper Donley, Jr (Sue), Susan Donley Huhn (William), and Harvey "Chris" Bennett Donley; 12 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held, 1:00 p.m., Friday, January 10, 2020 at Beggs Funeral Homes, 3322 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, FL 32311, (850) 942-2929, with burial following at Woodville Cemetery in Woodville, FL. The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. prior to service.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
