Edward E. Thomas
Tallahassee - Dr. Edward E. Thomas, was born November 04, 1928 in Spring Grove, PA and died peacefully in his sleep on March 11, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL.
Athough his three children are so very sad to tell him goodbye we know he is smiling. Daddy is now with our Mama, his wife and the love of his life Sallie Lines Thomas. He would not want us to be sad. This brings to mind a song sung by Nat King Cole, Smile:
"Light up your face with gladness
Hide every trace of sadness
Although a tear may be ever so near
That's the time you must keep on trying
Smile what's the use of crying
You'll find that life is still worthwhile
If you'll just
Smile"
And we are smiling. Our parents are together again. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. An extended obituary will be available soon @ bevisfh.com. Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020