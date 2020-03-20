Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
West's Mortuary
Americus, GA
Edward E. Thomas Obituary
Edward E. Thomas

Tallahassee - Dr. Edward E. Thomas, was born November 04, 1928 in Spring Grove, PA and died peacefully in his sleep on March 11, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL.

Athough his three children are so very sad to tell him goodbye we know he is smiling. Daddy is now with our Mama, his wife and the love of his life Sallie Lines Thomas. He would not want us to be sad. This brings to mind a song sung by Nat King Cole, Smile:

"Light up your face with gladness

Hide every trace of sadness

Although a tear may be ever so near

That's the time you must keep on trying

Smile what's the use of crying

You'll find that life is still worthwhile

If you'll just

Smile"

And we are smiling. Our parents are together again. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. An extended obituary will be available soon @ bevisfh.com. Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
