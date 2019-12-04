|
Edward Hunter, Sr.
Midway, FL - Edward "Dump" Hunter, Sr., 74, of Midway passed unexpectedly on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at his church, St. Peter AME Church, Midway, with burial in Southside Cemetery. Viewing is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Edward was a retired tradesman in the construction industry and had most recently worked for Solomon Construction. Cherishing his love are his wife, Rachel Lindsey Hunter; sons: Edquardo (Kristan) and Edward Hunter, Jr. ; daughters: Treleasia (Luis) Rivera, Latresha (Ray) and Kartina Hunter; brothers: Curtis (Lucy) and Alfred (Ether) Hunter, Freddie Lee (Blondine), Theodore (Mary) and Richard (Betty) Harris; sisters: Sandy (Teddy) Randolph, Bridget (Abraham) Washington, Vivian (Fred) Dean, Christine (Albert) Daniel, Mary (Willie) Holsey, Jacqueline Harris and Jennie Strong; his beloved dog, Bella; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019