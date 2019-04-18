Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John M.B. Church
Keith Street
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Edward J. Pye Sr. Obituary
Edward J. Pye, Sr.

Tallahassee, FL - Edward James Pye, Sr., 88, of Tallahassee passed on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at St. John M.B. Church, Keith Street, Tallahassee, with burial in Southside Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OFTALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Born in Norman Park, GA, Mr. Pye was a former State of Florida employee, barber and the proprietor of Classic Cuts Barbershop. He was a member of St. John. His love and memory will be cherished forever by his loving wife, Mercedes Ayers Pye; sons, Benjamin (Connie) and Wayne (Maria) Pye; daughters, Dr. Barbara (Willie) Thompson, Melvine (Jerome) Jones, Dr. Doris Roundtree and Malinda Pye Moore; brother, Otis (Dorothy) Pye, Sr.; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 18, 2019
