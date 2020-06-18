Edward Jonas
Tallahassee - Edward Jonas, 71, of Tallahassee passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020. Born in Logan, Ohio and the grandson of an Ohio coal miner, Ed was no stranger to hard work. After graduating from Cocoa High, Ed set out to realize his childhood dream of becoming an artist. In 1972, he earned his BFA in Studio Arts from Florida State University, and in 1977, he played a pivotal role in the opening of the Museum of Florida History.
In 1982, Ed went on a blind date that would change his life forever, where he met his soulmate, Christine. This past April, Ed and Christine celebrated 37 years of marriage, and during those years they managed two businesses together, raised three children, and travelled the world, all while sharing countless laughs and a tremendous amount of love.
Ed was a true Renaissance man, who seemed to possess more knowledge than one man could possibly learn on topics ranging from art to falconry to Civil War artifacts. As a gifted artist, curator, engineer, and advocate for the arts, he devoted more than 50 years to his creative passions. A proud FSU alumni, Ed has painted three of the university's former presidents and has created sculptural works located all-around the campus.
An educator at heart, Ed was also the co-founder and Chair of the Portrait Society of America, a non- profit, educational organization dedicated to supporting artists and the traditions of figurative art.
He is survived by two brothers, Mark (Donna) Jonas and Greg Jonas; his wife, Christine Egnoski Jonas, and three children, son Tyler (Diana) Jonas, daughters Emma Jonas, and Amelia (Cody) Cummings; and grandson, Caiden Cummings.
A celebration of his life and studio visit will be held in October. In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations in Ed's memory to Portrait Society of America, PO Box 11272, Tallahassee, FL, 32302 or Porch de Salomon, PO Box 10509, Tallahassee, FL, 32302.
Rocky Bevis of Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee (850/385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting Mrs. Jonas with her arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.