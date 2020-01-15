Services
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
843-449-3396
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:30 PM
Beach Church
557 George Bishop Pkwy
Myrtle Beach, SC
1952 - 2020
Edward L. Williams, also known by many as "ED" was born on December 17, 1952 and passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020. He was a resident of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina at the time of his passing. The husband of Sherylon Williams, son of Mary F. Williams and the late Rubin Williams.

Ed was a 1971 graduate of Amos P. Godby High School.

Memorial Service 2:30 p.m. Sunday January 19, 2020, at Beach Church, 557 George Bishop Pkwy in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
