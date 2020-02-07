|
Edward S. Jaffry
Tallahassee - The family of Edward (Ed) S. Jaffry, 90, is sad to announce his passing on February 1, 2020. Ed was an attorney, lobbyist, and professor. He was buried in the Abraham section at MeadowWood Memorial Park, Tallahassee, FL on February 4, 2020.
Ed was born in Brooklyn, New York to Jack C. Jaffry and Rose Hertzenburg Jaffry on September 7, 1929. He entered the U.S. Army upon graduation from high school, serving in the Infantry and Signal Corps until 1951. He received his undergraduate and law degree from the University of Miami, graduating in 1957.
His successful legal career (retiring at 80 years old) included the FL Attorney General's office, FL Secretary of State, private practice in Miami and Tallahassee, General Counsel to the FL Senate, Professor of Pharmacy Admin at Nova Southeastern College of Pharmacy and Adj. Professor at the College of Pharmacy University of FL, and lobbyist for numerous organizations.
Ed was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Arlene Scher Jaffry. He is survived by two daughters, Michelle Jaffry Olman (Tom), Traverse City, MI, Lisa Beth Place (Robert), Highlands Ranch, CO; two grandchildren, Aubrey Lynn Place, Salt Lake City, UT and Evan Matthew Place (Boya), St. Louis, MO; sister, Joan Poust, New York City, NY; and long time companion, Marsha Cantrell, Tallahassee.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Tapestry Lakeside, Allegro Senior Living and Big Bend Hospice staff for their care and dedication; Rocky Bevis and Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home for assisting with burial arrangements and Rabbi Michael Shields of Temple Israel for his comfort and honoring of Jewish traditions.
Ed was known for his quick wit, intellect, story telling, generosity, integrity, zest for life, joy, courage, kind and compassionate spirit and his love for his friends and family. He wanted to be remembered as a "great guy".
Memorial contributions can be made in Ed's memory to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308.
