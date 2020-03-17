Services
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-1518
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Edward W. Dougherty


1930 - 2020
Edward W. Dougherty Obituary
Edward W. Dougherty

Tallahassee - Edward William Dougherty, 89, of Tallahassee, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, while surrounded by his loving family. He now joins his father, Edward H. Dougherty; mother, Rose Burke Dougherty; wife of 62 years, Virginia Coleman Dougherty; son, Joseph Dougherty; and siblings, Anne Marie White and Tommy Dougherty, in Heaven.

He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on July 11, 1930. Ed faithfully served 20 years in the United States Air Force. Following his retirement from the military, he became a Compliance Officer with the Department of Labor, Wage and Hour Division for 15 years. He was a faithful parishioner at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. In his younger years, Ed loved to sing, dance, read and walk his dogs.

Survivors include his children, Edward W. Dougherty, Jr. (wife, Audrey) and Cheryl Robbins (husband, Gary); grandchildren, Christopher, Shonah, Edward III, Patrick and Daniel (wife, Guatalupe); and great-grandchildren, Breanna and Elena. He is also survived by his little dog, KyLee.

The family will receive friends on Thursday March 19, 2020, from 5:30pm - 7:00 pm at Abbey Funeral Home and 10:30-11:00 am, prior to Mass at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on Friday, March 20, 2020. The Mass of Christian Burial is Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11:00 am at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. The Final Committal Service with military honors will immediately follow at Tallahassee Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Covenant Hospice or s. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020
