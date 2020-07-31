1/1
Edythe Martin Strong
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edythe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edythe Martin Strong

Tallahassee - Edythe Martin Strong passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the age of 96. She was born in Citra, Florida to the late Washington and Mamie George.

Graveside service will be 11 A.M. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Southside Cemetery. Viewing will be from 11 A.M. to 6 P.M. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Strong & Jones Funeral Home.

She was a faithful member of Bethel M.B. Church in Tallahassee for 76 years.

Edythe's elementary and junior high school years were spent in Citra. She gratuated from Middleton High School in Tampa, Florida. She received her bachelor's and master's degrees from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University. Her career as an elementary school teacher in Polk and Leon counties spanned 37 years.

Treasuring Edythe's love and legacy is one daughter, Genese Byrd; three grandchildren, Craig (Marlene) Parker, Kristin Parker and Jordan Rodriguez; five great grandchildren, Madel Madden (Miaya Graham), Darius Parker, Robert Parker-Crawford, Shari Crawford and Martin Crawford; sister-in-law, Elizabeth George; brother-in-law, James C. Lawrence; loving caregiver, Patricia Thompson; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sibling, Alfred, Wilfred and Lorenza George; a grandson-in-law, Robert Crawford III. She was widowed upon the deaths of her husbands, Hyman Martin and Robert Strong.

In lieu of flowers, Vote Blue in the upcoming elections and make a contribution to your favorite candidates, as "Ms. Edythe" would have done had she lived.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Tallahassee Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved