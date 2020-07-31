Edythe Martin StrongTallahassee - Edythe Martin Strong passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the age of 96. She was born in Citra, Florida to the late Washington and Mamie George.Graveside service will be 11 A.M. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Southside Cemetery. Viewing will be from 11 A.M. to 6 P.M. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Strong & Jones Funeral Home.She was a faithful member of Bethel M.B. Church in Tallahassee for 76 years.Edythe's elementary and junior high school years were spent in Citra. She gratuated from Middleton High School in Tampa, Florida. She received her bachelor's and master's degrees from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University. Her career as an elementary school teacher in Polk and Leon counties spanned 37 years.Treasuring Edythe's love and legacy is one daughter, Genese Byrd; three grandchildren, Craig (Marlene) Parker, Kristin Parker and Jordan Rodriguez; five great grandchildren, Madel Madden (Miaya Graham), Darius Parker, Robert Parker-Crawford, Shari Crawford and Martin Crawford; sister-in-law, Elizabeth George; brother-in-law, James C. Lawrence; loving caregiver, Patricia Thompson; and a host of other relatives and friends.She was preceded in death by her parents; sibling, Alfred, Wilfred and Lorenza George; a grandson-in-law, Robert Crawford III. She was widowed upon the deaths of her husbands, Hyman Martin and Robert Strong.In lieu of flowers, Vote Blue in the upcoming elections and make a contribution to your favorite candidates, as "Ms. Edythe" would have done had she lived.