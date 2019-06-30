|
Eileen C. Gorham
Stuart - Eileen C. Gorham, 89, departed this earth Wednesday, June 19, 2019 with family and love surrounding her at Treasure Coast Hospice House. A Mass of Christian Burial was held for Eileen on Saturday, June 22nd at St. Mark the Evangelist Church and laid to rest at White City Cemetery, Fort Pierce, FL.
Eileen was born to John and Maude Haeser in the Bronx, New York on September 13, 1929. After working in Manhattan, she joined her parents in Lake Worth, FL in the early 1950s where she met and married a Florida native, Vincent R. Gorham. They relocated to Ft. Pierce in 1958 where they raised 8 children. In 1989 she moved to Tallahassee to be closer to family while working at Connie Morgan Realty. She eventually returned to South FL settling in Jensen Beach in 2000.
Her generous soul led her to volunteer at Martin Memorial Hospital, St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, Eliot Museum, Knitting Angels - knitting hats and blankets for cancer patients and sick children in the hospital, and many other causes close to her heart.
Eileen is preceded in death by her beloved parents, John and Maude Haeser, brothers Jack and Win, and grandson, Anthony Pizzuto. Survivors include her children, Joanne Fullman (Thomas) of Jensen Beach, Patricia Pizzuto (Nicholas) of Tallahassee, Vincent Gorham III of Stuart, Carol Gorham (Kurt Kotchi) and John Gorham of Orlando, Brian Gorham of Lake Mary, Barbara Esselstrom (William) of Hauser, ID and Kevin Gorham (Shona) of Charlotte, NC; 16 grandchildren: Andrea, Tommy, Alexandra, Abby, Matthew, Ann Marie, Vincent IV, Ryan, Laura, Melissa, John, Brittany, Jens, Kylie, Ashley and Malcolm; 10 great-grandchildren: Sullivan, Finnegan, Morrison, Elizabeth, Catherine, Dulce, Vincent V, Ashley, Finnley and Taylor; along with many close relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to in honor of Eileen.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 30, 2019