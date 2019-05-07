|
Elaine Barber Fuller
Tallahassee - Elaine Leiman Barber Fuller, 58, passed away at her home on April 27, 2019 following a lifelong struggle with juvenile diabetes. Elaine was born in Tallahassee, FL, the daughter of Oris and Patsy Barber. She attended Leon High School and worked many years as a pharmacy manager for Brown's Pharmacy in Tallahassee and later as an office assistant at the Havana Herald.
In 1982, Elaine married William F. Fuller, her true love, a teacher and coach. They later moved to Lake Tallavana in Havana, FL and enjoyed the tranquility of the lake. Elaine had many childhood friends and together they made many friendships that lasted through her lifetime.
She is survived by her father, Oris Barber, her mother's life partner, Marie Coleman, her sister, Allison Ager and her nephews, Coleman Ager, Conrad Ager and Ben Fuller, her niece, Jordan Fuller and many aunts, uncles and cousins whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, mother, Patsy Barber and her grandmother Merrill Dulin.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be a celebration of life at a later date. Elaine would appreciate your support to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the Leon County Humane Society.
Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 www.bevisfh.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 7, 2019