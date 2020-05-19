|
|
Elaine L. Kochaniec, of Tallahassee, passed away May 15, 2020. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on February 7, 1934 to the late Stephen and Sophie Koitsits. Elaine met the love of her life, George Kochaniec, while working as a big band singer and they married August 7, 1954. She went on to be a piano teacher and devoted mother to their three children. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament and had a passion for gardening, playing piano, sports and fishing.
She was preceded in death by her husband and grandson, Bradley A. Kochaniec.
Elaine is survived by her sons, George, David and Darryl; grandchildren, Steven, Joseph and Sophie; great grandchild, Liam; and sister, Beverly Spencer.
A Visitation will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 11am at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with the Funeral Mass to follow at 12pm. The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed at
www.BSCTLH.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 19 to May 20, 2020