|
|
Elaine R. Swain
Tallahassee - Elaine R. Swain, aged 79, of Tallahassee, FL, died peacefully at Big Bend Hospice House on April 16, 2019, following a brief exacerbation of long-standing medical problems.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Charles ("Bill") Swain. She is survived by her children, Charles ("Chuck") Swain, of Tallahassee, and Carol Willow, of Fort Collins, Colorado, her brother James Fredrickson and his wife Annette, of Tennessee, her sisters-in-law, Margaret Norman, of Tallahassee, and Linda Power (Gary) of Des Moines, as well as many dear cousins, nieces and nephews.
Elaine was born in Des Moines, Iowa and graduated from East High School. She worked to maintain close contact with family and several lifelong friends. A devout Christian, Elaine was a devoted member of First Presbyterian Church for over 50 years and considered this community family as well. Earlier in life, Elaine graduated from the FSU School of Nursing, and found her vocation as an oncological nurse. She worked at Tallahassee Memorial from 1972 until medical problems forced early retirement some 25 years later. Her loving presence was a comfort to many, and she will be deeply missed.
A memorial service will take place at First Presbyterian Church, 110 North Adams Street, at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Donations to the church's fund to serve the homeless are requested in lieu of any floral tributes.
Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Swain family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 18, 2019