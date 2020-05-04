|
Elaine Schaefer Usher
Tallahassee - On Friday, April 24th 2020, Elaine Schaefer Usher of Tallahassee, FL passed away at the age of 93. Elaine was born on September 19th, 1926 to Anthony and Frances Schaefer in Summit, NJ. Her younger brother, Jack, was born three years later. Having spent her childhood in New Jersey, her family packed a single car with their belongings and moved to Miami, FL when Elaine was twelve. She graduated from Miami High School in 1944.
Shortly thereafter she met the love of her life, Paul Usher, and was married in 1946. They would remain together for 56 years until Paul's passing in 2003. They raised one daughter, Linda, who would introduce them to Tallahassee by attending Florida State University. They moved from South Florida to Tallahassee in 1979, where Elaine would live for almost four decades in the same home.
Elaine loved reading and was a voracious reader of both fiction and non-fiction literature. She had a fascination with ancient history including Egyptology. She enjoyed the cold winter days of North Florida and visiting with her beloved neighbors, Sandy and Ron Stefanick. She cherished time with her two grandchildren and watching them grow into adults over the years. Having been born into a Catholic family, she became a Lutheran after marriage.
Elaine is preceded in death by her parents, husband Paul, and brother Jack as well as several extended family members. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and James McKelvey of Sarasota, FL, her two grandsons, Wade (Christine) McKelvey of Lakewood Ranch, FL and Russell (Jennifer) McKelvey of Jacksonville, FL. She is also survived by her nephews Bill Avirett of Marietta, GA, Jack Usher of Maitland, FL, Jim Usher of Fort Collins, CO, and John Schaefer of Plantation, FL, as well as nieces Beth Jerez of Roswell, GA and Vikki Loeffler of Lake Helen, FL.
The family would like to thank the Stefanicks, as well as the individual caregivers with Hospice and Magnolia Health and Rehabilitation in Sarasota for their efforts to provide her peace and dignity in life. A funeral service will be held in Tallahassee at a later date.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 4 to May 6, 2020