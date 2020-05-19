Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Friday, May 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Rockhill Cemetery
Elbert Graham Sr.

Elbert Graham Sr. Obituary
Elbert Graham, Sr.

Tallahassee, FL - Elbert Graham, Sr., 63, of Tallahassee passed on Friday, May 15, 2020. Graveside services are 10:00 a.m. Saturday in Rockhill Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-842-1950). Mr. Graham was a retired sanitation associate for the City of Tallahassee (30 years) and a deacon at Bible Base Church. Survivors include his wife, Betty Thompson Graham; children: Brian (Arlinda) Thompson, Elbert Lee Graham, Jr., Laccy Graham and Courtni (Anastasius) Grant; sisters, Annie Mae Washington, Inell Lamb and Emma (Michael) Jones; five grandchildren and numerous other family members and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 19 to May 21, 2020
