Elbert Lee "Bully" Poppell
Havana - Elbert Lee "Bully" Poppell, 99, of Havana, Florida, passed away August 8, 2020, from COVID-19. He was born in Calvary, Georgia on January 13, 1921, but lived his adult life in Havana, Florida. He was a member of Salem United Methodist Church since 1947, where he served as Sunday School Superintendent, usher, a member of the Methodist Men's Brotherhood and served on various church committees, for many years. He was a Sergeant in the U.S. Army, serving in the 287th Military Police Company. He was a proud veteran who served in both the Pacific and European Theatres during WWII. While serving, he received the American Theatre of Operations (ATO) Medal, European and Middle East Theatre of Operations (EAMETO) Medal, Asian Philippines Theatre of Operations (APTO) Medal, Good Conduct Medal and World War II Victory Medal. On August 8, 2015, he was honored with a Quilt of Valor, "Let Freedom Ring" by members of The Greater Capital Area Chapter Florida Sewing Sew-ciety, Havana, Florida. He retired in 1986 as a Purchasing Agent from the Florida Department of Transportation. He also managed the mailroom for the Governor's Office, under Governor Reuben Askew and Lt. Governor Tom Adams, who he greatly admired. Prior employment included May Tobacco Company, Shelfer & Ellinor Company, Life of Georgia, Gulf Life and Independent Insurance Companies and Whaley's Office Supply.
He was inducted into the Roscoe Watson Post of Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and was an active member for many years. He was very active in the Boy Scouts of America. He not only participated in Boy Scouts as a young boy in Calvary, Georgia, but also served for many years, as a Suwannee River Area Council Scout Master of Troop 211 in Havana, Florida. As an adult, he was initiated into the Order of the Arrow, Semialachee Lodge #239. On February 24, 1991, the Havana Boy Scout Camp was dedicated in his honor, as Camp Bully Poppell. On October 29, 2015, he was recognized for his leadership and contributions to Scouting by the Gadsden and Liberty Friends of Scouting. He was most proud of his four generation Boy Scout family, including his son Wayne, grandson Allen (Eagle Scout), great-grandsons Adam (Eagle Scout) and Aidan.
He had a passion for hunting and loved his beagle deer dogs. He was a past member and President of Fort Creek Hunting Club, as well as, Shelfer Farm Hunting Club. He remained President of Shelfer Farm Hunting Club, at the time of his passing. He enjoyed farming and sharing his garden with friends and family. He found "peace" when riding on his tractor!! He was also a lover of flowers. He was known for having a "green thumb". If he had a spot to plant it, it would grow!!
He is survived by his son, Wayne Poppell (Sandy) and daughter, Lucy Poppell, of Havana; sister, Lucile Poppell Maxwell, of Havana; grandchildren Christy Poppell Whitfield (John) of Crawfordville, Wayne "Allen" Poppell, Jr. of Thomasville, Georgia and Kimberly C. Taylor (Ben) of Havana; great-grandchildren Adam Teuton, Trey Teuton, Connor Whitfield, Hayden Whitfield, Addison "Addy" Poppell, Aidan Poppell, Austin Eudy, Caylee Taylor, Ava Taylor and Drystan Taylor. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, who he dearly loved.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Jewel Dees Poppell; his parents, Brinkley and Claudia Bell Poppell; daughter, Judy Poppell Cook and brothers, Milton Poppell, William "Billy" Poppell, Grady Poppell and step-brother Otis Todd.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Willie Madry, for his many years of dedication to "Mr. Poppell". To Linda Holt Godwin, our private sitter, we will never forget your loving care for our Dad, when he needed it most and we could not be with him. You are truly our "Angel On Earth". To Dr. Edward Forster and the "special" staff at Westminster Oaks (you know who you are), Dr. Geers and the 8th floor staff of CRMC and Big Bend Hospice, Inc., who took care of Dad during his final days, fighting COVID-19. We will be eternally grateful for your care, compassion and willingness to be on the frontlines, doing what you can to save lives and fight this horrible virus.
The family requests that donations be made to Salem United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 646, Havana, Florida 32333, Boy Scouts of America, 2032 Thomasville Road, Tallahassee, Florida 32308, Judy's Walk For A Cure, P. O. Box 365, Havana, Florida 32333, or Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Boulevard, Tallahassee, Florida 32308.
Due to COVID-19, the family requests no visitation at this time. The family will be having a private service following CDC guidelines on Tuesday, August 10, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date, TBA.
