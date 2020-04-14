|
Elder Donald Bailey Jefferson
Crawfordville - Elder Donald Bailey Jefferson came into this world on May 5, 1956 in Espanola, Fl to the late Bailey and Nursey Jefferson. He made his triumphant transition to glory on April 7, 2020.
Pastor Jefferson began his call into Ministry in 1990 and continued his journey as the Pastor of Shiloh P.B. Church and Mt. Olive #1 P.B. Church until God called him home.
He leaves to cherish his wife Mother Beverly Hawkins Jefferson; four children, Carlos (Latisha) Jackson, Hastings, FL; Tameka Jefferson, Tampa, FL; Tamela (Theodore) Penny, Tallahassee, FL; and Crystal (Branden) Tolver, Crawfordville, FL; nine grandchildren, Deidra, Mariah, Maliyah, Carlos, Jayden, Jayla, Trenton, Tristen, and Brielle; one brother, Willie (Nancy) Jefferson; two sisters, Linda Davis and Cordelia (Leon) Porter; god brother, Roosevelt Small; his father in law, Weldon (Bonnie) Hawkins; and a host of other relatives and friends;
Donald was preceded in death by his mother and father; and his brother, Tommy Jefferson. He will be fondly remembered by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Viewing will be at Strong and Jones Funeral Home on Friday, April 17, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, April 18, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Mt. Olive P.B. Church #1, 4056 Crawfordville Hwy. A memorial service will be scheduled by the family in the near future.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020