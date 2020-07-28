Elder Dorothy HinesTallahassee, FL - Elder Dorothy Hines, 86, of Tallahassee passed at home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Memorial Services are 5:00 p.m. Saturday at the Old West Enrichment Center. Born in Goldsboro, NC, she spent most of her years in Lynn Haven, FL. She had been an administrative assistant with the Florida Department of Corrections. She was an ordained elder in the non-denominational church, Women's Aglow International. Survivors include her daughter, Attorney Cyndee Brown and sons: Leamon Hines, Jr. and Timothy Hines; 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.