Services
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Monticello Community Temple COGIC
Elder George Siplin Obituary
Elder George Siplin

Monticello, FL - Elder George Lee "Sugarboy" Siplin, 75, of Monticello passed Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Monticello Community Temple COGIC, with burial in Hickory Hill Cemetery. An ordained elder, Mr. Siplin had worked in farming and trucking. Survivors include his wife, Alberta Lamar Siplin; children: Barbara Siplin, Gwendolyn S. Lewis, James (Pamela) Johnson, Alicia Crespo, Anthony (Staci) Siplin and a niece as his own, Patricia Siplin; several grandchildren; siblings: Donnie, Joyce and Darien Siplin and Wanda (Reginald) Watson; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
