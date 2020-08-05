Elder Renson Alexander ThompsonTallahassee - Elder Renson Alexander Thompson, 79 a retired Pastor of Little Salen Primitive Baptist Church in Crawfordville, FL, transitioned to his eternal home on Friday, July 31, 2020 in Tallahassee.A celebration of greatness commemorating the extraordinary life and phenomenal legacy of a servant of God, will convene on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 12:00 (Noon) at Philadelphia Primitive Baptist Church, 840 Dunn St. with burial at Clifford Hill Cemetery. Public visitation will be on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Little Salem Primitive Baptist Church, 1998 Wakulla Arran Rd. from 4:30 to 7:30 P.M.Pastor Thompson was employed and retired known as "Rev" from Miracle Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was a mentor, stranger to none,enjoyed preaching, singing, talking, cooking delicious food and caring for his family. He was a member of the Florida State Primitive Baptist Convention and the Middle Florida/Georgia Primitive Baptist Association where he served in many different capacities.Forever cherishing his precious and fond memories is his wife, Ethel Lorane Campbell Thompson; two daughters, Renise Thompson and Earthale' Vickers (Greg); one granddaughter, Alexandre' Thompson; one brother, Charles Thompson (Bobbie); one sister, Ethel Russ; three sister-in-laws, Margarete Hall (Wilson), Marilyn Williams (Ivey) and Norma Campbell; a special son, Lamar White; a special niece and caretaker, Shoun Riley; and a host of other relatives and friends.